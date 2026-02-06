Jessica Biel urged to divorce Justin Timberlake?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage is said to be facing trouble.

As per recent report, the actress is being urged by close friends to make a decisive choice about her future.

Insiders revealed that Biel's inner circle is concerned that the couple, who have been married for 13 years, are struck in an unhealthy emotional limbo.

A source told Radar Online, "Everyone around them can see the marriage isn't working."

"It's reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn't healthy anymore. They've basically been living separate lives, and it shows," the source noted.

Adding, "Jessica is so focused on her own projects, her friends and her kids that it seems like Justin is basically an afterthought."

"Not that this is born from nothing. It's no secret that she's put up with a lot over the years, and it does seem as though it's essentially turned into this wall between them."

It is pertinent to mention that the tensions between Biel and Timberlake stem from years of strain. Justin Timberlake's highly publicised flirtation with co-star Alisha Wainwright in 2019 and his DUI arrest in 2024 also adds up to it.

While Biel forgave him several times, insiders claim that trust issues remain unresolved.

The source said, "Justin has done so much groveling, but he seems to be past that. Now he just wants things to work organically, but there's already so much damage that it's a very big ask."

"The trust still hasn't come back, and all the therapy in the world hasn't magically fixed that. They seem to be stuck, and Jessica's friends are saying she needs to either walk away or fully recommit, because dragging this out isn't good for anyone," they added.