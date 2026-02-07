Celine Dion reveals music she's listening to lately

Celine Dion got candid about her music tastes on Friday.

The Canadian singer, 57, posted an Instagram video on Friday, walking the viewers through songs she loves from a variety of genres like pop to rock.

At one point, Dion singled out Rihanna’s Love on the Brain, joking that the hit “should’ve been mine.” She also praised the singer’s performance before gushing over other songs she likes, like Lauren Daigle’s You Say and Guy Sebastian’s Before I Go, with Dion asking whether Sebastian writes for other artists.

The singer also surprised fans with a humorous Metallica impression when she mentioned her son Eddy’s favorite band. “I want to sing a Metallica song now,” she said, before delivering a comedic rendition of Until It Sleeps.

She then rounded out her playlist with James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful and Celeste’s Stop This Flame, suggesting the two might collaborate.

The video follows Dion’s recent “What’s in My Bag” Instagram clip, where she revealed the eclectic contents of her Dior Toujours tote, including a fan, dog food, hand sanitizer, hand cream, a microphone, and her VIP concert badge.

She also shared lighthearted anecdotes, like using her phone to prove her identity to others who doubt it’s really her.