Bianca Censori reveals where she and Kanye West stand on having children together

Bianca Censori says she and Kanye West have discussed having children together.

Censori made the revelation recently in her first public interview, further adding that they have, however, not decided on a timeline. “When is it ever the right time for kids?” she told Vanity Fair.

Censori is already a stepmother to West’s four children, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. She said that if she and West do have a child, they would consider raising them outside of Los Angeles due to concerns over privacy.

Censori then spoke at length about West's discomfort with paparazzi culture in L.A., particularly when it comes to children. She pointed to a recent trip to Disneyland with West’s kids, which drew widespread media attention, as a moment that reinforced those concerns.

“My husband and I speak about it,” she said, adding that West objects to the normalisation of photographing children without consent.

Despite Censori’s comments about plans, a source previously told People that the couple’s relationship has faced difficulties in recent months. The source claimed Censori had been unhappy for some time and had tried to leave the marriage before West sought treatment.

The reports came after West’s apology ad in The Wall Street Journal and a Vanity Fair interview, where he discussed his past antisemitic remarks, a “deep depressive episode” linked to antipsychotic medication, and time in a rehab facility in Switzerland.