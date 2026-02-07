Halle Berry credits this hairstyle with launching her acting career

Halle Berry says her pixie cut helped with launching her acting career in Hollywood.

The 59-year-old actress discussed the hairstyle on Friday in an episode of Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast, recalling how chopping her hair short in the 1980s helped her stand out in auditions.

Berry explained that the pixie cut “defined my life and my career for a time” and directly led to her first acting role as Emily Franklin on the 1980s sitcom Living Dolls.

“Cutting my hair into a pixie actually got me my first acting job, so I have a love affair with that pixie,” she said. She added that she plans to return to a short gray pixie in the future.

Reflecting on the transformation, Berry noted that her long hair had previously made her blend in with other actresses. “I think that was because the directors and producers actually saw me,” she said in a 2019 interview with InStyle.

Berry, who recently got engaged to musician Van Hunt, is a mother of two: daughter Nahla, 17, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 12, with ex Olivier Martinez. She was previously married to David Justice in the 1990s and singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2003, before her marriage to Martinez from 2013 to 2015.

The actress will next appear in Crime 101, set to hit theaters on February 13.