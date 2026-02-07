Why Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift has made him ‘so much better’

Travis Kelce hilariously shared that his fiance Taylor Swift keeps him on his toes with "details."

During a recent chat on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, Travis shared that the Opalite singer inspired him to pay attention to details.

"Taylor's made me so much better at that," Travis admitted. "Details! You get the details,"

The NFL star went on to explain, "I'll go through an entire day, like yesterday, I was going through the other podcast party, and the whole time I'm saying 'hi' to all of these familiar faces and some friends that love Taylor that I've been in the football world that I've been able to introduce her to, and I'm just like, 'Alright, gotta remember: saw that person. Gotta remember: saw that person.'"

He jokingly said, "I'm, like, throwing them in my memory bank like, 'Don't forget, she's gonna want some details, because she didn't get a chance to go.'"

Travis further noted that if he gets a drink or two in a gathering, the details get foggy, "I'm sitting here like, 'Detail,' and then the beers just make a lot of the details go away," he noted with a laugh.

"You're just like, 'This is how I never remember the details.'"

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for two years