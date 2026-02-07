Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt message for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra poured her heart out as she praised her husband Nick Jonas' work in his new album.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Bollywood and Hollywood star penned an emotional note for Nick.

Praising Nick's new album, Sunday Best, Priyanka wrote, "There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try.."

She went on to add, "You are what dreams are made of… Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like treasure and isn’t afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you."

Priyanka noted, "You’re the best decision I ever made. I’m so in awe of your endless talent. You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. it’s just who you are. You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile everyday. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days but it still feels like yesterday.."

Sharing about the album, the actress wrote, "I’m so proud of this album. You poured your soul into every note and every lyric . It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly."

"Do yourself a favor. Grab the one you love and listen from the beginning. This is how love should be," Priyanka Chopra concluded.

Sunday Best is the solo album of Nick Jonas, marking his first in nearly five years. The album was released on February 6, 2026.