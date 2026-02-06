Winter Olympics 2026: Chinese robot dance goes viral in Milan

A Chinese humanoid robot captures everyone's attention at China's National Olympics House in Milan by its groovy dance moves.

It has been reported that China opened its hospitality house to the public in Milan on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, ahead of the Olympics, with a dancing robot taking center stage at the house welcoming visitors around the globe.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, a humanoid robot featured at the Chinese National Olympic Committee’s team house became a hit by performing a dancing routine that drew attention and entertained visitors before the opening ceremony.

The clip shared by ABC News immediately went viral that shows spectators watching and reacting as the robot moves in a lively way, blending technology and Olympic fan engagement ahead of the Games.

Game enthusiasts visiting China House were instantly impressed by this latest technological advancement and admired the robot's aura and the thrilling entertainment it showcased before the actual games even happened.

Visitors expressed that this kind of tech showcase fits with a broader trend of highlighting advanced robotics and interactive displays at major events.

Earlier reports noted humanoid robots and other tech among promotional elements tied to the Milan Winter Olympics were also showcased at the House.