Travis Kelce reveals what his nieces really do when he, Taylor Swift visit

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce’s daughters are already fans of uncle Travis and future popstar aunt Taylor Swift.

The NFL star recently made an appearance on the latest episode of Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast.

During the conversation, Uncle Travis talked about his sweet bond with Jason and Kylie's four daughters and how they spend time with Travis and his fiance Taylor.

Kylie asked, "What are some other things you do with the girls, or the girls make you do, when you're visiting?" 'Cause I'm on record saying that you are, like..."

Travis responded, "Air time. They want to be anti-gravity. They want to be in the air, flying, acting as planes."

The mother of four jokingly said, "I just like when both you and Taylor are around that all of the kids are like...well, Benny thinks her legs don't work. That's ridiculous. And then the big girls are like, 'You could throw us for seven hours straight."

Travis agreed, "100%."

It is pertinent to mention that Jason and Kylie are parents of daughters Wyatt, 6, Finnley, 10 months, Bennett, 2, and Elliotte, 4.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Travis revealed that he is likely to “sign a bad test grade” for his nieces, but their parents will still know.