Charlize Theron delivers strong message at 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Charlize Theron delivered a message of peace on Friday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The 50-year-old actress, speaking in her role as a United Nations peace ambassador, addressed athletes and spectators at San Siro Stadium with words inspired by Nelson Mandela.

“Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, colour, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference,” Theron said.

She added that the message is “more relevant than ever” and encouraged the Games to serve as a reminder of common humanity and respect for one another.

Theron appeared on stage alongside a symbolic dove, a nod to Olympic tradition. While the Games no longer release real doves, the symbol continues to represent peace and unity.

The UN recently approved the Olympic Truce Resolution for the 2026 Games, highlighting the event’s role in promoting safety and global peace.

The South African-born actress, who lived in Milan as a teenager, shared the stage with other notable performers during the ceremony. Mariah Carey sang two songs earlier in the evening, Andrea Bocelli performed just before Theron, and Sabrina Impacciatore appeared in a segment honouring the history of the Winter Games.