Kanye West first contacted Bianca Censori while in marriage to Kim Kardashian?

Bianca Censori has confirmed that her connection with Kanye West began while he was still married to Kim Kardashian.

Censori made the claim in a candid interview with Vanity Fair, published Friday, revealing that West first reached out to her after seeing a piece of her work on Instagram.

Censori revealed that it was the rapper’s general manager who contacted her first after West came across a post featuring a “digital mask with alien proportions.”

At the time, Censori was working as an architectural designer. She and West later met in Switzerland during the COVID-19 pandemic, where their professional relationship deepened. She soon joined Yeezy as head of architecture, placing the two in close and constant collaboration.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and four children together. The magazine noted that West and Censori’s romantic connection developed around the same period.

Censori also said their bond grew simply because they spent so much time together. “You’re spending so much time with somebody,” she said, recalling how they were either together or on the phone nearly constantly. “You’ve got to see it. We’re so similar.”

The pair married in December 2022, just one month after West finalised his divorce from Kardashian.

Addressing speculation about her motives, Censori pushed back firmly. “I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform,” she said. “I married him because I love him.”