GCU approves new BS, MPhil programmes

LAHORE : The syndicate of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has approved four new BS and three MPhil programmes besides giving its go-ahead for the establishment of two departments - International Relations and Electronics.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the 66th meeting of the syndicate that also approved the university's budget of almost Rs2.5 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

The newly approved BS programmes are in Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering, Gender & Climate Change and Disaster Management while three MPhil programmes are in Data Science, Sociology and Public Policy and Governance.

The university's syndicate allocated an amount of Rs904 million for the annual works plan for the Old Campus, while funds of almost Rs 487 million are sanctioned for development of New Campus.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi informed the members of the syndicate that the new academic block, faculty residences, central library and Sufi Centre would be completed in the next one-and-a-half years in GCU’s New Campus in Kala Shah Kaku (KSK).

The syndicate also approved a substantial increase in research incentives for publications. A faculty member now could receive as much as Rs 60,000 for publishing a research article. For a book, the amount could be Rs 50,000.

The syndicate approved the appointments of Director Sports; Professors in Computer Science, English and History, Associate Professors in Urdu and Zoology; Assistant Professors in Botany, Clinical Psychology, Commerce and Finance, Economics, English, Fisheries, History, Law, Pharmacy, and Zoology; Lecturers in Clinical Psychology, Commerce and Finance, Economics, Management Studies, and Zoology; and Research Associates in Archive Studies, Art History, Economics, and Management Studies.

In his concluding remarks at the syndicate meeting, Prof Zaidi said he was grateful to syndics

for their valuable input in transforming this 20-year old university into a research-based institution.

“In this meeting, we've also requested to take measures to expand our jurisdiction from Punjab to Pakistan and overseas. We wish to be a global university, so many individuals and organisations have approached us for a public-private partnership,” he said.