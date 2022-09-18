PFA inspects food points set up for Urs devotees

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on the directions of PFA Chairman Ali Khakwani conducted an intensive inspection operation against food points during the three-day Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said the purpose of the operation was to ensure food quality for thousands of devotees. He said PFA’s enforcement teams visited dozens of cooking centres, sweets shops, free food stalls (Langar Khana) and milk Sabeels. He said the teams conducted milk tests on the spot to ensure rectification as per PFA regulations at food points during the operation. The teams had witnessed some minor violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, he added. PFA Chairman Ali Khakwani has appreciated the enforcement teams for performing duties and the authority is fully committed to ensuring hygiene food in Punjab as per Healthy Punjab mission under its slogan “From Farm to Fork.”