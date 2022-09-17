Dengue situation, treatment facilities reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday presided over a meeting in which situation of dengue and the medical facilities for dengue patients in the government teaching hospitals were reviewed.

Special Secretary Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Dr Farrukh Naveed, other officials and medical superintendents of different hospitals attended the meeting physically as well as through a video link.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that dengue situation in Punjab was being monitored on a daily basis and beds for dengue patients had been increased in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab. All medicines, including dextran 40 are available in hospitals, he added. He also said that patients were being guided through dengue counters in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab.