Call to stop hate speech

LAHORE:Writings and speeches sowing seeds of hatred in the society are poison for our country. The government and people have a joint responsibility to monitor and counter such elements. “We should choose such words which promote mutual love. These views were expressed by Human Rights Secretary Masood Mukhtar while presiding over a consultation session on ‘Hate speech and its impact on society’ at the Human Rights camp office on Friday.

Bargad presented a documentary on the steps taken to discourage hateful content in various educational institutions. Participants suggested social media campaigns, social media guidelines, emphasis on ethical topics and training sessions and establishment of various committees within universities.

Additional Secretary Human Rights Rizwana Naveed, Dr Rehana from Higher Education Department and senior consultant Asifa Khan, attended the meeting. Students from Government College, Lahore College, Kinnaird College, representatives of youth welfare organisation Bargad, representative of US AID Council and various welfare organisations were present in the meeting.