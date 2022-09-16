Iranian woman in coma after police arrest

PARIS: A young Iranian woman is in a coma and fighting for her life after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic republic’s morality police, campaigners said on Thursday.

The woman, named as Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to the Iranian capital with her family when she was detained by the special police unit that enforces the strict dress rules for women, including the compulsory headscarf.

Her brother Kiaresh told the Iran Wire news website that while he was waiting outside the police station for her to be released an ambulance drove out taking her to hospital. He was told that she had had a heart attack and a brain seizure and was now in a coma.

"There were only two hours between her arrest and being taken to hospital," he said. Vowing to file a criminal complaint he added: "I have nothing to lose. I will not let this end without making a noise."

A statement by the Tehran police confirmed she had been detained for "explanation and instruction" about the dress rules, along with other women. "She suddenly suffered a heart problem while in the company of other guided people (and)... was immediately taken to the hospital with the cooperation of police and emergency services." It is not yet clear what happened between her arriving at the police station and her departure for hospital.