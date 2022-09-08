Fuuast VC submits resignation from Canada

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Ata has resigned from his post. He sent his resignation from Canada via email to the president of Pakistan and the federal secretary of education on Wednesday.

An official of the federal ministry confirmed the resignation email and said that a notification would be issued as soon as the resignation was accepted by the president. The official clarified that the Fuuast senate meeting called by the president on September 15 would be held as per the schedule and an acting vice chancellor would be appointed in that meeting.

Dr Ata went to Canada on June 30 to celebrate Eid with a one-way ticket for 20 days at the university’s expense, but he did not return and requested to run the university online. However, Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer expressed displeasure at him going to Canada and directed him to return.