 
close
Saturday September 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Le Monde

By AFP
September 03, 2022

Paris: Leading French daily Le Monde on Friday faced accusations of censorship after it deleted an opinion piece that critically analysed President Emmanuel Macron’s stance on Algeria, although the newspaper insisted it had contained an error of interpretation.

Le Monde issued a hugely unusual personal apology to Macron over the article, written by the researcher Paul Max Morin after the president made a hugely sensitive visit to the former French colony late last month.

Comments