Commissioner takes over

LAHORE:Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan issued important instructions after taking charge of his post here Wednesday.

After taking charge of his post, Commissioner said that the major challenges of the City were dengue, sanitation, price checking and polio eradication. He said that mechanisms would be devised to deal with the challenges. He will inspect the cleanliness situation in Lahore at five o'clock in the morning, he said. Corona will be tackled by implementation of SOPs, Commissioner said, adding public health affairs and development schemes would be completed with focus on service delivery and beautification of Lahore. Amir Jan was a senior officer of grade 20 of Pakistan Administrative Service. He has performed many duties, including Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Punjab.