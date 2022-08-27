Pakistan seeks world help for its flood-hit people

Rescue workers shifting flood effected peoples at Swat Khwazakhela.— INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday appealed to the United Nations, international community and overseas Pakistanis to extend maximum support to the flood victims, who are in dire need of rescue, relief and rehabilitation after unprecedented rains caused floods across country.

President Dr Arif Alvi appealed to the entire nation, overseas Pakistanis and the international community to support the flood victims. In a statement, he expressed the hope that Pakistanis, who had already displayed remarkable philanthropic spirits in the past, would come forward once again and contribute generously in cash and kind to support the rescue and relief efforts of the government and other relevant organisations.

The president also called upon the media to motivate the nation to donate the essential items, identified by the government through formal channels, set up or endorsed by the government in an organised and disciplined manner, to the affected people to help them rebuild their lives.

He urged the international community to provide their expertise, technology, and required machinery to the relevant government institutions to help restore infrastructure and provide their logistic and humanitarian support to help relevant government agencies cope with the enormous task of aiding the flood victims across the country.



Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday interacted with members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad to sensitise them about the damages, caused by floods across the country.

“As part of efforts to mobilise all resources, I met Islamabad-based ambassadors, high commissioners and senior members of diplomatic corps today to sensitise them about scale of human tragedy,” the PM wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Economic Affairs Division and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) gave briefing about current status of the challenge and response.

The prime minister said that the ongoing rain spell had caused devastation across the country.

To queries on how the government was responding to the recent country wide floods, the spokesman said that since late July and early August, efforts were being mobilised. “The Emergency Operations Center and the Relief Coordination Committee have been working overnight and the NDMA has been engaged as a central focal point for the relief activities.

“You would have also noticed that in many of these meetings, the government has engaged, realising the scale of the disaster, it is very clear that this level of devastation which is approaching, by some estimates it has gone beyond the damages caused by the 2010 floods, so the capacities are really stretched. And the government has deployed all possible resources to deal with the challenge, but it is obvious that we do require international assistance to complement the national effort,” he explained.

“Also in many of the meetings and briefings that have been held, Pakistan’s development partners, friendly countries have been engaged, they have been attending these meetings.

“Just to let you know there was a donor’s conference yesterday at the Economic Affairs Division, in which a number of UN Agencies and many resident diplomatic missions were represented, and the prime minister himself participated. This morning as I told you, the prime minister interacted with a group of Ambassadors. We have engaged the UN system right from the beginning. The UN Resident Coordinator and his team, they have been working on this issue for many days now, visiting the flood-hit areas, making assessments, working with the NDMA to produce this joint assessment, the document that will be presented.

“The UN flash appeal, which is very significant, and it will trigger the international community’s response as well as bilateral assistance from other countries. It’s (Flash Appeal) going to take place -- things are ready for that --- on Tuesday simultaneously from Geneva and Islamabad,” he said.

OIC Secretary-General Hassan Brahim Taha is scheduled to visit Pakistan from Aug 30-31, 2022. This will be OIC SG’s first bilateral country visit to Pakistan. He was in Pakistan twice earlier for the OIC CFM 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC CFM in December 2021 and for the 48th Session of OIC CFM in March 2022,” announced the Foreign Office.

