Royal expert shares exciting update for Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

A royal expert has reflected on King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla’s true feelings for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid their parents Sarah and Andrew scandal, surrounding Epstein.

The royal expert shared views with Fox News Digital after a family friend of Beatrice and Eugenie told People that "they want to hold on to their royal status. It’s their identity."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed that King Charles, his wife Camilla and Prince William have a "soft spot" for the York sisters.

He said, "The sisters were seen during pandemic times and then, during the cancer treatment of Charles and Kate, were seen to be a very useful asset covering royal engagements which took some of the burden away from more senior royals.

"So that will stand them in good stead for the future. It is known that Charles, Camilla and William have a soft spot for the two girls."

The fresh claims came days after reports Eugenie and Beatrice have been banned from Royal Ascot this year.

Sarah and Andrew's daughters have been asked not to appear in the Royal Enclosure at the horse racing event, nor join the other senior royals for the Royal Procession.

Now, as per the Sky News, the decision to ban Eugenie and Beatrice is made on the orders of Prince William.

“Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them from a major royal event and instructing other members of the Royal Family not to be seen with them,” the report says.