Tom Cruise's reunion with Elle Fanning thrilled him at Saturn Awards
Tom Cruise wrapped Elle Fanning as they pair beamed at the Saturn Awards
In 2005's War of the Worlds, Elle Fanning's sister, Dakota, starred as a child artist in a film directed by Tom Cruise. On the set, both sisters formed a tight bond with the megastar.
Now, the duo has reunited at the Saturn Awards.
In pictures, the megastar is seen spotting the actress, who won Best Actress at the award show for Predator: Badlands, and making a beeline for her.
Wrapping her in a big hug, Cruise packed her with a kiss as they both smiled and cheered while looking dapper.
She was 6 at the time her sister Dakota starred in War of the Worlds.
In a previous interview, the actress – who on set drew a crayon sketch of Cruise – recalled, "I remember my photo [I gave him] was of one of the War of the Worlds things – it was my sister and him running away."
"It was a crayon picture. That's my memory of meeting him. And he said he remembered. It seems like he does!" she added.
Meanwhile, Cruise shared a tight bond with Elle's sister Dakota. He even gifted the latter her first mobile phone on her 11th birthday.
Since then, the megastar has given the actress a birthday present, which the actress shared in a previous interview.
"He always sends me the same thing every year, after the cellphone," she said, adding that ever since Cruise gave him birthday presents, which are always "shoes".
"I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the War of the Worlds press tour, so I was very excited about them. And so from that birthday on he always sends me shoes," she concluded.
