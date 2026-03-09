Jennifer Runyon's 'Charles In Charge' co-star pays tribute after she loses battle to cancer

Scott Baio, Jennifer Runyon's co-actor on "Charles in Charge", was among thousands of people who took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. She was 65.

Runyon's family confirmed her death in a social media post on Sunday, March 8.

"This past Friday [March 6], our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," the post read. "She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. Rest in peace our Jenn."

Taking to X, Scott Baio shared a couple of throwback photos with Runyon, writing, "I had the extreme pleasure of working with Jennifer Runyon on Charles In Charge. She was a sweet, kind, and generous actress to work with. Jennifer played my longtime girlfriend on Charles In Charge, however, she was also a wonderful mother and wife. We last saw each other at The Hollywood Christmas Parade in late 2019. I’m sending my deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathy to her family during this difficult time. God bless her and her family."

Although, Jennifer Runyon did not share the cause of her death, a report said she lost her battel with cancer.



