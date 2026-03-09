Andrew's escape plan just hit unexpected roadblock: 'Huge blow'

"Andrew has spent years building influence in the UAE"

Former Duke of York Andrew’s escape plan to Middle East may have just hit an unexpected roadblock owing to rising tensions there, a royal expert believes.

As per reports, Andrew was secretly planning to escape to the likes of Bahrain, which has no extradition treaty with Britain, as he wants to get away from the ongoing Epstein scandal following his arrest recently.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father was "getting his passport ready for a midnight flit" before his arrest and was plotting to hoof it to the Middle East on a private jet.

Amid these reports, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed with bombs and missiles now falling across that region daily, Andrew’s chances of escape are now impossible.

He says, “Andrew’s escape plan may have just hit an unexpected roadblock."

The royal expert said rising tensions in the Middle East are making it far less likely the Duke of York will head to the region anytime soon — a destination long whispered about as the place Andrew could disappear to if life in Britain became impossible.

The insiders told the expert, “Andrew has spent years building influence in the UAE. Between business connections and access to a private homes, it’s always been seen as the place he could run to if things in Britain became too difficult.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily, citing the close family friend reported: "This is a huge blow to all of them. There is no way any of them are going to go to the Gulf and Middle East region for a long time to come. It is far too dangerous for them, just as it is for everybody else. All four have been enthusiastic travellers to the Gulf since the early 2000s and always receive the red carpet treatment."