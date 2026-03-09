Epstein files: New photos of former Prince Andrew with woman on his lap emerge

Days after his dramatic arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the US Department of Justice has released two more problematic pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The photos published by the Department of Justice, shows the former Prince Andrew with a young woman on his lap.

According to The Telegraph, a man wearing a blue shirt and grey hooded jacket with his arms around a blonde woman appears to resemble the former Duke of York.

A second photograph uncovered by The Telegraph shows the same man, this time with a different young woman standing behind him, her arms wrapped around his neck.

Both women’s faces have been redacted by the Justice Department.

The outlet reported that the photos appear to have been taken in the New York dining room of Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex offender who died in 2019.

The undated images are among the 180,000 photographs released by the DoJ under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The publication reported that Mountbatten-Windsor is known to have visited Epstein’s Manhattan property for a week-long stay in December 2010.

King Charles stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge in Windsor over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.



