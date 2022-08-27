AJK govt pledges to support flood victims throughout the country

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Friday pledged to fully support the flood victims throughout the country just as the people of Pakistan had actively helped Kashmiris during the earthquake of October 8, 2005. According to the instructions issued by AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, relief goods, including food items and dry ration, were sent to the flood victims of Balochistan.

AJK PM’s spokesperson Touseef Abbasi said the rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab, as a large number of houses collapsed and the standing crops were destroyed. The flood victims have neither blankets nor food to eat, while they are looking towards the government for help, he added.

The infrastructure of flood-ravaged areas has been completely destroyed and the roads have been washed away, leaving dozens of villages disconnected from other cities, he said, adding that there is a dire need to help the flood victims in every way and it is not only responsibility of the government, but the rich people, private institutions and the NGOs should also come forward to help the calamity-hit people.

He said the AJK government would use all resources to help the flood victims, adding that in the AJK’s Neelum district, the drains were inundated due to the rains, which massively affected the population. He said the AJK PM instructed the local administration to estimate the damages and prepare a report, so that the financial assistance could be provided to the victims.