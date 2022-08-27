Flood enters Mohmand Dam’s diversion tunnel

PESHAWAR: Extra ordinary flood situation is witnessed in River Swat at under-construction Mohmand Dam Project site.

A WAPDA press release issued here on Friday said that the flood water entered the diversion tunnels breaching and overtopping the protection dyke, which adversely affected the construction activities at the Project.

Exceptionally high water flows are expected in River Swat in the coming hours as well. With this in view, project management has taken precautionary measures and is closely watching the situation to mitigate any further damage.