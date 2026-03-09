Kris Jenner steps in to support her friend Meghan Markle

Kris Jenner has enormous influence at Hulu thanks to the success of 'The Kardashians'

US reality TV star Kris Jenner has reportedly come out to help her close friend Meghan Markle after she and Netflix ended partnership.

Meghan lifestyle brand As Ever has ended its partnership with Netflix, it has been announced.

Last week, both As ever and Netflix released statements confirming that the duchess brand would become fully independent.

Netflix said in a statement: "Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently."

Following this development, royal and Hollywood expert Rob Shuter has claimed Kris is quietly working behind the scenes to help pal Meghan Markle explore opportunities at Hulu after Netflix stepped back from her lifestyle brand ambitions.

The insider tells the expert, “Kris knows exactly how the streaming world works. If anyone can help Meghan reposition herself after Netflix, it’s Kris.”

As per claims, Kris Jenner has enormous influence at Hulu thanks to the success of The Kardashians.

The source continued, “Kris has deep relationships with the executives there. She’s telling them Meghan could bring a completely different audience to the platform.”