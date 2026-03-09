King Charles plans emotional reunion with Lilibet, Archie

King Charles wants to see his son Prince Harry, and grandkids Archie and Lilibet

King Charles, who last reunited with his son Prince Harry in September in Britain, is reportedly planning to meet him and grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

The Radar Online, citing the royal insiders, has revealed that King Charles is plotting to meet Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet during his visit to US.

"Charles is expected to come in April," said a royal insider, referring to the state visit linked to events around the 250th anniversary of US independence later in the year.

The close confidant said, "But on the agenda will definitely be a meeting with Harry. Charles wants to see his son – and his grandkids."

The monarch has not seen Archie and Lilibet since June 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee of late Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.

The California-based royal couple reportedly celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a private family gathering in Britain.

The source confided King Charles will be ‘delighted’ to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet again.

The fresh claims came a day after Meghan shared a rare new Instagram post of herself and daughter, Princess Lilibet, to mark International Women's Day.

King Charles daughter-in-law posted the photograph cuddling her daughter while perched on a rock at a seaside, along with a caption that reads: "For the woman she will be one day...

"Happy International Women's Day," and credits the photo to "Papa Sussex".