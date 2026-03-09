Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner show support as Brody Jenner reveals big news
Brody Jenner and Tiarah Blanco are expecting their second baby together
Brody Jenner and his wife, Tiarah Blanco, are expecting their second baby together.
The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, March 8, by sharing a sweet family photo.
In the shared snapshot, Tia cradles her growing baby bump on the beach while her 2-year-old daughter, Honey, plants a sweet kiss on it.
“Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September,” the couple captioned the post. Following the joyful announcement, Brody received plenty of love from his famous family.
Reacting to the announcement, Kim Kardashian left a red heart in the post's comment section, while Kylie Jenner dropped a series of white heart emojis to celebrate the happy news.
Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, also expressed her excitement.
"I can hardly wait to hold another little baby Jenner in my arms!" she penned. "I’m so happy for you, Tia and Honey!! Such a blessing and I’m so grateful!"
For those unversed, Brody and Tiarah exchanged vows in July 2025.
Previously, in an interview with People magazine, Brody revealed that he and Tiarah were planning to expand their family.
“I mean, I want all girls,” he told the outlet. “The boys, it's a different responsibility, especially for the man. With the girls, the daddy's girl, all that, it just melts you. I tell Tia all this time, I'm like, ‘I want another girl.’"
