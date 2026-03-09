Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez send strong message: Ignore Joe Burrow rumours

Danny Ramirez shares sweet snaps with Jessica Alba to quash Joe Burrow dating rumours

Jessica Alba was recently romantically linked to Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow on social media rumours.



But the actress and her beau, Danny Ramirez, shut down the rumours after the latter shared romantic snaps of them while on a trip to Mexico City.

In the photos, the couple planted kisses and held each other tightly as they enjoyed the romantic getaway.

"Mexico mágico", the Top Gun: Maverick star captioned. The Fantastic Four actress also wrote in the comments, "My heart".

Alba, similarly, shared other photos of their trip on her Instagram, with the caption, "The best week in one of my favourite cities – belly full, heart fuller."

Earlier, the actress was rumoured to be dating Burrow after they were snapped in a casino in Vegas. The duo was sitting next to each other, but a TMZ report stated that both are part of a larger group of friends meeting at the outdoor spot.



