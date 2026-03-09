Paul Bettany gets honest about Voldemort casting rumours in 'Harry Potter' series
Paul Bettany is among other stars who are linked to playing Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter'
Paul Bettany, a star who showed his acting chops in the Marvel franchise, is rumoured to play supervillain Lord Voldemort in the new Harry Potter show.
However, the actor says he has yet to hear from the makers, as the part has not been offered to him yet.
“I haven’t heard anything about that,” he told ScreenRant, adding, “I mean, I’m a big fan of the IP, and I’m a big fan of HBO, but nobody has called me up about it.”
But Bettany is not the only star rumoured to be the hot favourite to play the part. Cillian Murphy's name has also been thrown in the mix.
The Peaky Blinders star, in response, denied in a recent interview that he was being considered for the role.
"I’m categorically not," he scoffed at the rumours in the interview with The Times. "Can you make that the headline?"
In other news, Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise, said she does not want to return to Hogwarts because she has moved from that phase of her life.
"I would not want to go back to that time. Not because I had a bad time or anything, but it's just really nice when you know who you are, and I'm still figuring that out, but I'm a bit closer," she told ET.
Harry Potter is currently filming, and the show will air on HBO Max in 2027.
