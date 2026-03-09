Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after discussing split with Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has shared an emotional message on social media after publicly discussing her split with Marc Anthony.

On March 8, the Atlas actress took to her Instagram handle to honour "incredible women" on International Women’s Day.

"Here’s to the women who paved the way, the women walking beside us, and the next generation rising with courage and conviction. Your strength, love and resilience shape the world in ways big and small," penned Jennifer.

Thanking every single woman who stood by her during the most difficult times in her life, the On The Floor hitmaker wrote, "Today I’m honouring some of the women who came before me, the ones who stand beside me and the young women already stepping into their power and changing the future."

"Happy International Women’s Day. I love you all. Tag a woman who inspires you and let her know the impact she’s had on your life," Jennifer concluded her message.

The post came shortly after Jennifer opened up about the difficulties she faced after her separation from Marc.

“I was really about to give up on it all,” Lopez said during her Las Vegas residency show on March 6. “I mean, I was a single mom with two 3-year-old twins.”

For those unversed, Jennifer and Marc settled their divorce in June 2014, and the exes share 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, together.