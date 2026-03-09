Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive fresh warning

British public's patience is "well and truly frayed"

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been issued a fresh warning a day after the younger daughter of Sarah and Andrew stepped down as patron of a charity.

Talking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard warned the York sisters and claimed that Beatrice had attended a meeting prior to the "Newsnight" interview of Andrew "in a caring daughter capacity."

The expert said the British public's patience is "well and truly frayed," which may keep Andrew's daughters out of the public eye.

She added, "Princess Beatrice continues to be under intense media scrutiny, reportedly mortified and tearful with the backlash as she loosely helped organize the interviews. Behind the scenes, we are heading towards a slimmed-down monarchy.”

Helena further said, "The general consensus is we won’t be seeing much of Beatrice and Eugenie in the U.K. However, their royal status will still be intact within some circles, just not U.K. royal circles. The U.K. public's patience is well and truly frayed."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich warned Beatrice, "There is a great degree of anti-York sentiment in the U.K., as recent polls indicate.

“Her credibility and any future work for charities and indeed being accepted at all hinges on distancing herself from Andrew's scandals. She is going to be sidelined from all future royal engagements, with Ascot being the most recent example. The York brand is washed up.”

On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported Eugenie has stepped down from an anti-slavery charity.