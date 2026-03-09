Dolly Parton ready to marry again?

Dolly Parton may be ready to open her heart again after the heartbreaking loss of her husband Carl Dean.

The country music legend's husband passed away at the age of 82 after being married to her for six decades. While Parton openly mourned Dean following his death, suggesting she could never imagine marrying again, insiders now claim the singer is quietly seeing someone new.

An insider told Radar Online, "As time has gone on, she's learned to heal from her broken heart. Dolly will get married again."

"So she's no longer closed her mind to falling in love again – or even walking down the aisle again. She may be 80, but there's still plenty of time to find a new man," the source added.

Insiders claim that if the right man comes along Dolly Parton would "take a leap of faith and see where things go."

"A year ago, she would have said no way. Even six months ago, she would have laughed if you mentioned the notion of her remarrying. Now things are different," the source added.

Parton is reportedly "feeling like her old self again."

Her spunkiness is back. She's playful again, devilish. She's so full of life. She deserves another wonderful relationship like she had with Dean – even at this stage in her life. She will definitely keep the guy on his toes," the source said.

"Still, there are plenty of fellas out there who would love to take her out, and not just in Nashville. She's universally admired and has always loved men, and no one can see her living out the rest of her days completely alone," the tipster also added to the outlet.