Dakota Johnson leaves fans speechless with Calvin Klein ad
Dakota Johnson becomes another "icon" to join Calvin Klein
Dakota Johnson left fans in awe of her beauty with her debut for Calvin Klein as she starred in the brand's Spring 2026 campaign.
The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress left little to the imagination in the ad for various denim and underwear looks from the brand.
Dakota shared, “Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual. Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein’s iconography, felt both singular and classic. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing.”
Thousands of people including Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and Kendall Jenner were among those who reacted by pressing the like button as soon as Calvin Klein shared pictures and videos of Dakota Johnson on their Instagram account page.
