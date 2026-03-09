Doja Cat calls out Timothée Chalamet for making insensitive comment about opera

Timothee Chalamet landed himself in hot water after making an offensive comment about ballet and opera.

For those unversed, the Marty Supreme actor recently sat down with Matthew McConaughey, where he said he never wants to work in ballet or opera, claiming that "nobody cares about it anymore."

Advertisement

Doja Cat is the latest celebrity to lash out at Timothee over his offensive statement.

“By the way, opera is 400 years old and ballet is 500 years old," the Get It Into songstress said in a TikTok video.

“Some guy named Timothee Chalamet, great guy by the way, had the audacity to tell the cameras that nobody cares about that [opera and ballet]," she continued.

The 30-year-old singer further said, “I’m pretty sure that if you went to an opera house right now, it would be packed, and everyone would be silent while the performance is happening, because they have so much respect for it. […] It’s something very beautiful!”

Doja added, “It doesn’t matter if the industry is having a tough time, it doesn’t mean people don’t care about it. The answer is people care."

Previously, Jamie Lee Curtis and Diana Warren criticized Timothee for his insensitive comments.