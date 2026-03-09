Elton John predicts fate of blues icon Nina Simone

Elton John discussed the iconic singer he knew wouldn’t sing again.

The legendary pianist himself belongs to a higher class of musicians than almost anyone else.

And even though the music scene has changed a lot since he and Bernie Taupin started making music, but a lot of the best parts of his songs were about trying to show the world strange chords that the pop world might never have given a chance to otherwise.

But even if he was a one-of-a-kind pop star, the only reason he got there was seeing what the other legends before him could do when they had the spotlight on them.

John has always been a hardcore rock and roll fan when he first heard Elvis Presley, but a lot of the greatest musicians of his time had a lot more to offer than a bunch of stage moves over rock and roll songs.

The Hakuna Matata hitmaker was a fan of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones and what they had been doing when they started venturing outside the realm of traditional rock.

And let’s not forget the singer-songwriter scene, either. John and Taupin were both massive fans of people like James Taylor and Laura Nyro, and when they first started painting their masterpieces, you can actually hear the more earnest stories in their songs.

However, even during an era when the blues was the biggest genre in the world, Nina Simone was a completely different force.

Elton John was lucky enough to see Simone while she was still alive, but even when he was watching that kind of brilliance before him, he quickly realised that this was the kind of music that no one else could have made, saying, “We were going to do a George Harrison tribute, and Nina had done a great version of ‘Here Comes the Sun.’ I said, ‘I don’t care how much of a handful she might be, if we get her we’ll never see the likes of it again.’ She may have done one or two shows after that one, but I knew when I saw her that night she wouldn’t be performing much again.”