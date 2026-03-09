‘One Battle After Another’ achieves another major milestone

The American Society of Cinematographers has handed out its 40th anniversary ASC Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

British cinematographer Michael Bauman took home the top award of Theatrical Feature Film for One Battle After Another.

Bauman won in a category that is similar to the Oscar nominees for Best Cinematography, including Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, Sinners and Train Dreams.

The Theatrical Feature Film winner has gone on to claim the Best Cinematography Oscar 18 times in 39 years.

It was a night of celebration for film awards elsewhere, with the Writers Guild Awards (WGAs), the Saturn Awards, and the Motion Picture Sound Engineers (MPSE) Golden Reels all taking place on the same date.

Sinners’ writer-director Ryan Coogler took home the accolade for Original Screenplay, and Paul Thomas Anderson won Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another, at the 78th annual WGAs in New York City.

Sinners, Frankenstein, Zootopia 2 and Sirât were among the film winners at the 73rd Golden Reel Awards in Los Angeles, while Adolescence, Alien: Earth and Étoile took home the TV awards.

At the Saturn Awards Avatar: Fire and Ash swept the board with five wins.

All these ceremonies serve as precursors to the 98th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 15.