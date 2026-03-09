Jack White criticizes Taylor Swift’s ‘boring’ songs

Jack White just declared that he has no interest in turning public breakups stories into melodies like Taylor Swift.

When asked by The Guardian whether he writes much from personal experience, the former White Stripes front man replied: “Not too much.”

“Now it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don’t find interesting at all. I think it’s a little bit boring for me to write about myself,” Jack added.

The Seven Nation Army hitmaker said he prefers to channel difficult or emotional experiences into fictional characters rather than present them directly.

He explained: “If it’s something really painful, I’m not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over.”

“So, I put a percentage of that into what I do and then morph it into somebody else’s character. I can’t really learn about myself until I put it into somebody else’s shoes,” Jack further mentioned.

The musician also addressed why he has never written overtly political songs, despite being outspoken about figures such as US President Donald Trump.

He said: “Well, when [Bob] Dylan said the answer was blowing in the wind he didn’t tell you what the answer was.”

“I think a lot of people in the protest days were torn: you want to make a statement but the speaker can be chewed up and spat out. The search for hypocrisy becomes intense once somebody takes the podium and condemns somebody else,” the High Ball Stepper rocker mentioned.

The music icon also made it clear that even though he is comfortable speaking plainly about politics in interviews, he wouldn’t take that same approach in his music.

“When it comes to the president, I know a lot about it so I feel comfortable saying it. But if I were to put it in artistic form, I don’t think I would say those things directly. I wouldn’t say the names. I would make up a character,” Jack White concluded.