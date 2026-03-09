Savannah Guthrie breaks cover as search for mom Nancy intensifies

Savannah Guthrie steps out in public as Mom Nancy's investigation intensifies

Savannah Guthrie, stricken with the grief of her mom Nancy's disappearance, has stepped out in public in New York.



In photos, TODAY's anchor, husband Michael Feldman, and their son, Charles, are shown accompanying her.

The host put on a brave face as they tried to return to a daily routine amid the turmoil that had shaken their family apart in recent weeks.

Earlier, Savannah also made an emotional visit to her office at NBC, where her colleagues warmly greeted her.

She addressed the staff, who were wholeheartedly supporting her during her testing times, stating, “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me. And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

“I’m holding onto my faith,” she added. “I still believe. And as my mum would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”

Savannah also weighed in on her return to air, saying she will return at some point in the future, but did not give a specific date.

“I have every intention of coming back,” she continued. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

Nancy Guthrie case update

A masked man who is believed to be armed was seen tampering with Nancy's front door camera. This footage was released weeks ago.

But so far, the authorities have been unable to arrest the suspect. To raise the stakes, the Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading law enforcement to Nancy's location.