No effort to be spared to help rain victims: Sharjeel

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon visited various flood relief camps in Taluka Hyderabad and inspected the facilities being provided to rain-affected people.

Talking to media persons Sharjeel Inam Memon said the country and Sindh are facing a “huge natural calamity and the PDMA had ordered 200,000 more tents”, he informed and added that whoever had suffered loss, the government would fully compensate him. He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given strict directions to provide all possible help to rain-affected people while Chief Minister Sindh himself was visiting rain-affected areas across Sindh.

He said that he supervised the work of filling the breach on Wednesday night in the Rahuki Canal and said the water flow was very high and 6 lac cusecs of water passed from Sukkur yesterday. He said the continuing rains have caused havoc.” He claimed visiting all the rain-affected areas of Hyderabad. The information minister said the district administration along with the network of Pakistan People’s Party was in close contact with the people at the Union Council level and assured that no one would be left alone in this difficult time. He said that efforts were being made to provide cooked food to the rain-affected people and added that the government was using all its resources for rescue and provide relief to affected people. Sharjeel also visited the relief camp established in Tando Jam Technical College and heard the issues of affected people and assured them that their problems would be got resolved soon.