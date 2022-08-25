Thoughts elsewhere

Unfortunately, the government and opposition are busy banning and boycotting each other, while the mainstream media adds to the circus by playing favourites. Currently, Pakistan’s condition is very critical. Both urban and rural areas have been severely damaged by the heavy monsoon rains, especially Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. The rural areas have been hit by flash floods, destroying homes and leading to hundreds of deaths. These areas need immediate help in the form of food and shelter. Although the government has announced relief packages, it needs to give its full attention to the crisis.
Zafarullah Rind
Shahpur Chakar
This letter refers to the article ‘Fixing PIA’ by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer’s proposal to bifurcate the...
In a democracy, decisions are taken with the consensus of all stakeholders for better transparency and inclusiveness....
This letter refers to the article ‘Where do we go from here?’ by Aasiya Riaz. The writer explained how Pakistan...
Former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet member, Shahbaz Gill is facing sedition charges due to comments he made on a private...
The district of Chiniot is suffering countless unnecessary road accidents due to the dilapidated state of the...
This refers to the news report ‘CJP refers to impression of legislation for personal benefits’ . The opinion...
Comments