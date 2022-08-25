Thoughts elsewhere

Unfortunately, the government and opposition are busy banning and boycotting each other, while the mainstream media adds to the circus by playing favourites. Currently, Pakistan’s condition is very critical. Both urban and rural areas have been severely damaged by the heavy monsoon rains, especially Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. The rural areas have been hit by flash floods, destroying homes and leading to hundreds of deaths. These areas need immediate help in the form of food and shelter. Although the government has announced relief packages, it needs to give its full attention to the crisis.

Zafarullah Rind

Shahpur Chakar