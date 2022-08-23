Shahzad Town connected with main water supply line

Islamabad:The civic agency has completed work on installing new water pipeline from Centre Sump Poona area to Shahzad Town, connecting this area with main water supply line.

According to the details, the approval for this project was given at the meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board due to rising water requirements in the area. The CDA Water Management Wing had been working on this project and the supply of water through newly installed pipeline was formally started on Monday (Yesterday).

The work on repair of existing pipelines to control leakages has also been completed that will help save enough water and increase water supply to the local people. It has also improved hygienic conditions of water tanks besides addressing the issue of leakage in water pipelines in Shehzad Town.

Scarcity of water especially the potable water has remained a major predicament towards opening new sectors in Islamabad. Yet, undeterred by the water shortage, the population of the city is growing at a rate of 5.7 per cent per year aggravating the water shortage.

An official said that ground water pumping through tube wells has been reduced to maintain ground water level so that it can be used in difficult situation. He said that they are revamping infrastructure for collection, treatment and transmission of portable water, adding “Water supply lines are being repaired and restored and leakages are being fixed in addition to exploring more options to strengthen the water supply system.”

While talking about availability of funds, he said an amount of Rs495 million was earmarked for the projects including repair and maintenance of rotten water pipelines, tube wells, water tankers and installation of new pipelines in the city.