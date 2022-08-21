Pak canoers to feature in Pak-Canada Sprint Canoeing

KARACHI: Pakistan's Abubakar Durrani, Farhanullah Kakar and Saphan Muhammad will participate in Pak-Canada friendship Sprint Canoeing training camp and championship.

This was decided by the core committee of Pakistan Canoeing and Kayak Federation (PCKF).

The Pakistan Canada joint friendship canoeing events will be held in Mornville Lake under the umbrella of Greater Edmonton Canoe Kayak Racing Club, Oakhill Place, Canada.

"But the department of sports of Balochistan is not helping us," said Secretary PCKF Hayatullah Khan while talking to 'The News'.

Recently, he added, Saphan Muhammad Swaleh reached the final of the World sprint Canoeing Championship in Halifax, Canada.

"Saphan participated in the World sprint Canoeing Championship on self-finance basis without any support from the government," said Hayatullah.