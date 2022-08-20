PML-N leaders Rana Mashood (left) and Atta Tarar. File photo

LAHORE: The Lahore Police raided the houses of PMLN leaders Rana Mashhood and Atta Tarar after getting arrest warrants for 12 PMLN leaders from a magistrate on Friday.

Mashhood and Tarar were not present at their houses when the raids were conducted. Sources said the police earlier submitted an application to the magistrate for permission to arrest the 12 PMLN leaders. In the application, the police stated that cases had been registered against the accused who were not deliberately appearing before investigation officers. They said the accused should be arrested to complete investigations.

It is worth-mentioning here that it is the second raid on Mashhood’s house within days. Police also raided the house of Atta Tarar, but both the leaders were not present at their houses. Earlier, Judicial Magistrate Mudassir Hayat issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the 12 PMLN leaders in a case related to an attack on the Punjab Assembly during the election for the CM slot on April 16. The magistrate issued warrants for Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar, Rana Mashhood, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Awais Leghari, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Mirza Javed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq and Rana Mannan Khan.

The police informed the court that the case had been registered at the Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station under Sections 324 (murder attempt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public service) and 427 (causing damage). The police implored the court to issue arrest warrants for the accused to carry out investigations and later submit the Challan.

