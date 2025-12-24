Princess Anne supports transformation of former store into learning hub

Princess Anne is set to visit city centre campus built on former retail site ahead of Christmas.

According to a report by BBC, the Princess Royale will visit Gloucester city centre to mark the official opening of a new university site that has replaced a former department store.

The University of Gloucestershire has turned the old building into a campus for students studying subjects like education, psychology and social work.

University officials said the project has already helped boost the local area by bringing students, staff and new activity into the city.

Speaking on Princess Anne’s visit, the Dame Clare Marchant MBE, vice-chancellor of the university, said the official opening was "a fitting milestone for the development.”

She noted that the university is "immensely proud" of the campus, adding, "We have always sought to ensure that City Campus honours Gloucester's heritage while creating new opportunities for learning, collaboration and civic engagement.”

"As such, this is a hugely exciting way to begin this new chapter,” she concluded.

The campus also includes public spaces such as a library and a wellbeing centre with the officials saying that the new campus will play "a pivotal role in the regeneration of Gloucester City Centre and has already generated £44m in social value.”