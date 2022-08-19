Warrants issued for 12 PML-N leaders including PM’s aide Attaullah Tarar

PML-N leaders addressing a press conference in Lahore. Courtesy PML-N Twitter

LAHORE: Arrest warrants have been issued for 12 top PML-N leaders including SAPM Attaullah Tarar in a case related to a ruckus created at the Punjab Assembly during the chief minister election in April.

The police had sought warrants for the PML-N leaders as the confrontation between the PTI-led Punjab government and the Centre heats up.

During today's hearing, police station Qila Gujjar's investigation officer appeared before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Mudassir Hayat, where he sought the issuance of arrest warrants for the PML-N leaders.

The police officer told the judge that despite a case being registered against them, the PML-N leaders have knowingly refused to show up for the investigation.

The judge then approved the arrest warrants of the politicians.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Tarar, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Peer Khizer Hayat Shah Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan.

‘PTI harassing PML-N leadership’

In response, former chief minister Hamza condemned the arrest warrants and said that the raids conducted by the police at the residence of the PML-N leaders depicted a "dictatorial" mindset.

"This fascist government cannot break the spirit of the Muslim League through their mischievous actions. The police raids at Mashood's home violated the privacy of his house," the PML-N leader said.

He said that the Punjab government is using the police for revenge, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is using the provincial government to harass the PML-N leadership.

"I applaud the courage of those who faced oppression and abuse for [nearly four] years. I was kept behind bars for 1.5 years in a political case," he added.