Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned 'reconsider your Christmas plans' in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had been warned “If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts"

A major winter storm rolled into California Tuesday, forcing hundreds of evacuations in burn areas while threatening flooding and travel delays through Christmas for much of the state, officials said.

The storm forced evacuations two days after Meghan Markle and Harry, who are planning a special Christmas with their children Lilibet and Archie in California, received a strong warning ahead of the big day.

A "strong atmospheric river brings heavy rain, snow, and wind to California through Friday," the National Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday, warning anyone in northern, central and southern parts of the state to "exercise extreme caution."

According to AFP, "If you´re planning to be out on the roads during the Christmas holiday, please reconsider your plans," National Weather Service meteorologist Ariel Cohen told reporters in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Some Southern California communities could see up to 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of rainfall, Cohen said.

In 2025, state officials say 8,019 wildfires killed 31 people and destroyed 525,223 acres (212,551 hectares) across California, with major fires in Los Angeles burning through residential neighborhoods including the Pacific Palisades at the beginning of the year.

"Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the January wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows," LA county officials said in a statement.

More than 200 homes were placed under evacuation orders Tuesday, according to LA law enforcement.

Flood watches were in effect for much of Los Angeles County and other parts of the state late Tuesday.