Ideal Pakistan

This year Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great jubilation. It is a matter of pride and an honour that we are a free nation. As Pakistanis, we have a duty to contribute to the beauty and prosperity of our country.

We must act as responsible citizens and value the rights of others. Hopefully, the day is near when Pakistan will be looked at as an ideal and model for other countries to emulate.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana