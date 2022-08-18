Ideal Pakistan

This year Pakistan celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great jubilation. It is a matter of pride and an honour that we are a free nation. As Pakistanis, we have a duty to contribute to the beauty and prosperity of our country.
We must act as responsible citizens and value the rights of others. Hopefully, the day is near when Pakistan will be looked at as an ideal and model for other countries to emulate.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
On the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his address that...
Wasayo Jamali is the oldest village of Shaheed Benazirabad, with a population of approximately 4500. The village is...
Even after 75 years of independence, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of challenges. Among them, climate change is...
Oblivious to the meaning of patriotism, Pakistanis consider independence day as a chance to parade around their cities...
I am unable to understand former PM Imran Khan’s ambiguous statement about “real freedom”. He claims that he...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Taliban: one year on’ . As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they reneged on...
