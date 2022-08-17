Bannu BISE declares SSC results

BANNU: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Bannu, on Tuesday announced the results for the secondary school annual examination 2022 for grade 9th and 10th.

According to the results, Maria Aurangzeb of Centennial Girls Model School clinched first position by obtaining 1,081 marks out of 1,100.

Mubashir Ayaz Khan of the Bannu Model School and College and Hazrat Azam of the Sadiq Public School and College Essuri, Mir Ali stood second and third with 1,080 and 1,079 marks, respectively. Announcing the results, Controller Examinations Dr Faiq Jan said that a total of 27,199 male and female candidates appeared in the grade 9th examination in which 10,821 were declared successful.

Similarly, he said that 26,824 male and female students took the examination for grade 10th where 24,955 were declared passed.

Percentage for the grade 9th and grade 10th examinations remained 73 and 93, respectively.

Later, a ceremony was held at the auditorium of BISE and the excelling students were awarded with shields, commendation certificates and cash prizes.